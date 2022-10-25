Is God of War Ragnarok Releasing on Xbox and Game Pass?

God of War Ragnarok is set to launch on November 9, continuing the story of Kratos and Atreus as they journey throughout the Nine Realms. While it’s confirmed that the sequel is coming to PlayStation systems, what’s the story for the new GoW on Xbox? Here’s the need-to-know information about any potential God of War Ragnarok Xbox release date and whether or not the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

There is no God of War Ragnarok Xbox release date because the game will not be releasing on Xbox consoles. That means GoW Ragnarok won’t be coming to Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. It is only coming to PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Those familiar with the series and teams behind the franchise will know that God of War Ragnarok is a PlayStation exclusive, though the 2018 reboot is now available on PC. For those who are new to the games, however, it could come as a shock that the new GoW is PlayStation-only.

Is God of War Ragnarok coming to Xbox Game Pass?

God of War Ragnarok is not coming to Xbox Game Pass. In fact, it isn’t coming to Xbox at all.

Those hoping to play God of War Ragnarok will need to play it on either PS5 or PS4. It may also eventually launch on PC, for those who are willing to wait and dodge story spoilers in the meantime.

