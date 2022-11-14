Harrison Ford Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Release Date, Cast, Plot

Following the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, fans got their first glimpse at the upcoming Harrison Ford prequel, 1923. With a release date sooner than you might expect, an incredible cast, and a plot that will undoubtedly keep us glued to the screen, here’s what we know about the new series.

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 will start on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Viewers in the U.K. and Australia will be able to start watching from Monday, December 19, 2022. The series is set to run for two seasons in total on Paramount Plus, each made up of eight episodes. There’s no word yet on whether the series will stick to Yellowstone’s usual weekly release schedule, or if the entire first season will launch all at once.

Who is in the cast for Yellowstone prequel 1923?

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brian Geraghty as Zane

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

What is the Yellowstone prequel about? What’s the 1923 plot?

1923 will serve as a Yellowstone origin story for the Dutton family, introducing a new generation that’s led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). Taking place in a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, there’s a lot for the Duttons to deal with.

Speaking about the series with Vanity Fair, Ford said: “There’s very little that sustains them [the Dutton family] other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family. It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”

Mirren added: “You need someone who is capable of making decisions, and hopefully making the right decisions, but at least making a decision and going with it – in other words, a leader. That’s what has propelled them into this position of running the ranch, running the family, being the linchpin around whom, at this moment in time, the family revolves.”