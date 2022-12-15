TikTok AI Manga Filter: Where Do You Find It?

The AI Manga TikTok filter has gone viral, but not everyone can use it. In fact, despite there being plenty of videos of people using it, we can’t confirm that it exists. Either it’s being limited to certain locations, or it’s been taken down at some point. I live in the US, and the filter doesn’t appear at all.

How do you use the AI Manga TikTok Filter?

If you have access to the TikTok AI Manga Filter, you can find it by:

Opening TikTok

Pressing the + button to activate your camera

Press “Effects” to the left of the record button.

Click the magnifying glass to search

Type in “AI Manga Filter”

Choose the icon that looks like the one in the image above.

Once the filter is downloaded, you should be able to tap the screen to activate it. After a brief wait, an image will be generated based on whatever you captured on camera.

Unfortunately, as I stated above, not everyone has access to the AI Manga Filter on TikTok. It seems like it’s being rolled out gradually, but we’re not sure what the pattern is for its release.

Hopefully, we’ll eventually see this filter worldwide. But, for now, if you don’t have access to it and want a manga-style image, you can try services like QQ Anime Filter.