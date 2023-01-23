How To Fix ‘ChatGPT Is at Capacity Right Now’ Error

The “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error is not what users want to see when they are trying to experience breakthrough A.I. technology. Unfortunately, the ChatGPT is often “at capacity,” making it tricky to get into. Thankfully, there’s a workaround to help users access the A.I. text generator. Here’s how to fix the “GhatGPT is at capacity” error.

“ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error fix

To fix the “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error, users should keep refreshing the page. Ideally, after a few tries, the login option will appear.

In my experience, it can take 3-10 refreshes before I’m able to log in. When it loads, users will either have to log in with their existing account or create a new one. It’s recommended that you log in quickly so that you’re not kicked back out to the error screen.

Hopefully, as the ChatGPT team bolsters the servers to cope with the increase in demand, the service will become consistently available to all. For now, try the refreshing trick to get it to work for you.

