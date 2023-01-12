Amouranth Says It Would Be ‘Selfish and Irresponsible’ to Stop NSFW Content

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘ Siragusa has spoken out against those who have criticized her for not pivoting away from NSFW content such as her hot tub streams, saying it would be “selfish and irresponsible” for her to do so given the number of people she employs.

Amouranth announced she would move away from “lewd” content last year, after claiming that her allegedly abusive husband had forced her to keep producing NSFW content against her will. The streamer revealed she was filing for divorce in October 2022, after claiming that her husband had used his control over her bank accounts and finances to keep forcing her to produce content she did not want to.

However, some viewers took this announcement to mean that Amouranth would stop streaming this content altogether, and criticized her for failing to do so. Now she has spoken out against those critics, revealing the reason behind why she hasn’t completely pivoted away from NSFW content.

Why Amouranth will continue streaming NSFW content

Amouranth revealed the reasoning behind her decision in a series of tweets, noting how she employs “close to 20 people” who are reliant on her content. She said that it would therefore be “selfish and irresponsible to do a 180 at a moment notice,” and said that she had given a 60-day notice to her “‘lewd’ content staff” that she would be moving on in order for them to find other employment.

It would be selfish and irresponsible to do a 180 at a moment notice. I gave 60 days notice to my “lewd” content staff letting them know they could find other employment but that their positions would be locked in for 2 months. — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 11, 2023

She added that while moving away from NSFW “sounds nice” it wouldn’t be fair to her staff, and that viewers would never see a headline describing “mass layoffs” from her, as she is handling her change in content in a “deliberately measured way.”