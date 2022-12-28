Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date on Crunchyroll

The Hunting Dogs are ready to sniff out corruption as Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 debuts. From BONES, the highly-anticipated fourth season is right around the corner, after a three-year wait. Fans want to know exactly when they will be able to stream and watch Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 1 on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know about the anime’s return.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 1 will be released on January 4, 2023. The exact time at which the first episode of the new season will be available to stream and watch on Crunchyroll hasn’t yet been confirmed, but more details should be given in the coming days. Each episode after this Season 4 debut is then expected to drop weekly at the same time as the first.

Based on the manga series of the same name, Bungo Stray Dogs has become a huge hit. A live-action film was even released in Japan in January 2022. Written by Kafka Asagiri, the manga came from the author’s idea to gather multiple famous late authors and poets, drawing them as young adults and teens with supernatural powers.

New cast members for Season 4 of the anime series include Attack on Titan’s Yūki Kaji, as well as Shōya Chiba, Makoto Koichi, Akio О̄tsuka, Takehito Koyasu, Takeshi Kusao, and Yōhei Azakami. The full voice cast of the first three seasons are all also expected to make their return.

Those gifted with supernatural powers in the series are tasked with accomplishing a number of different tasks, from the mundane like running a business, to the eccentric like solving mysteries. It is when they all come together that the story really flies, and that is hopefully what we will see continue when Season 4 makes its debut.