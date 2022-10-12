RTX 4090 Stock Selling Out Defies Predictions

Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4090, launched today and immediately went out of stock. Despite predictions that a lack of demand and a high MSRP would ensure a healthy supply of the cards, this release has reminded us of the RTX 30 series launch in 2020. Even with 3090 Ti cards hovering around $1,000, consumers (and scalpers) are snapping up the 4090.

RTX 4090 sells out immediately

Within minutes of launching, each model of the RTX 4090 has sold out today. According to NowInStock (which has a five-minute delay), Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg all had stock immediately snatched up as soon as stores posted the listings.

Many predicted the RTX 4090 wouldn’t sell nearly as quickly as it has. The launch of the RTX 30 series saw unprecedented demand, but it was also in the midst of the cryptocurrency boom. Since that market imploded, you’d think the demand for GPUs would have gone down. However, today’s sales indicate that’s not the case, at least in the short term.

Part of the issue continues to be scalpers. Searching eBay, you’ll find plenty of listings for RTX 4090s, with some demanding twice the MSRP or more. This was an ongoing issue for the first year or so that the RTX 30 series was on the market, but that might not be the case here.

There’s no evidence that the shortage will continue post-launch. So while the first batch of cards is selling well, we’d be surprised if demand continues.