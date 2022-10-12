Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier Server Shut Down Announced Less Than a Year After Launch

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier servers will go offline on January 11, 2023. Less than a year after the mobile-only battle royale launched, Square Enix announced it’s closing the doors. Support for non-English languages will end even earlier on November 1, 2022, after which point text will only be available in English.

We would like to thank you all for all your support over the past year.

It seems as though the game is being shut down because it didn’t meet expectations. The official announcement says:

After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER. We will be ending service at 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023. Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER.

From our experience, the game was pretty fun. However, it definitely suffered from being mobile-only, and a console or PC port would have been great.