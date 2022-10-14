God of War Glowing Red Orbs: How to Destroy the World Tree Sap

In God of War, you’ll find many paths blocked by white branches sealed with a glowing red orb. Figuring out how to break the red spheres, which are actually big globs of World Tree Sap, is essential to gaining access to new areas in the game, but you won’t get much of a hint on how to do it until later in the game. Below we’ll tell you what you have to do to destroy the glowing red orbs and take down the branches blocking your path in God of War.

How to Destroy the Glowing Red Orbs of World Tree Sap in God of War

From the very start of God of War, you’ll start noticing side paths blocked with crisscrossing white branches with glowing red orbs on them. You can try and hack at them, have Atreus shoot them with arrows, and they just won’t budge. The only help you’ll get is that Atreus might tell you that you don’t have what you need to take the branches down yet.

You won’t get much of a hint on what the red orbs are until you reach Alfheim. When you get to the light, you’ll be able to imbue Atreus’ bow with the ability to fire Shock Arrows. You’ll learn that the red orbs are World Tree Sap and that the sap is apparently a high explosive when hit with electricity.

From then on you can aim at any sap you find in God of War and have Atreus fire an arrow at it. When the arrow strikes the sap, it will explode, and the branches it is connected to will wither away. There are some puzzles involving the exploding red orbs that don’t immediately clear all the branches though. If you hit a sphere and it regrows, it’s a sure sign that you’ll have to complete a puzzle to make it go away for good.