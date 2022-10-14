God of War: Who is Kratos’ Wife and Atreus’ Mother?

Who is Kratos’ Wife in God of War (2018)? This is an interesting and important question that many players are probably wondering even if you have seen the credits roll at the end of the main story. It is almost impossible to talk about who Atreus’ mother is in God of War without completing spoiling what happens in the story. We will do our best to avoid spoiling unnecessary information, but tread lightly if you have yet to beat the game entirely.

Who is Kratos’ Wife and Atreus’ mother in God of War (2018)?

Knowing who is Kratos’ Wife is surprisingly important, as her death offscreen at the beginning of the game prompts the entire journey of going to the highest peak in all of the realms and spreading her ashes. That highest peak ends up being in Jotunheim, the land of the Giants. But why there?

That’s because it relates to who is Kratos’ Wife in God of War. Atreus’ mother is named Laufey the Just (or just Faye) and she is a Frost Giantess from Jotunheim. Though much of her death and life is unknown, we know that she was an important Giant and she seemed to know the entire journey that Kratos and Atreus would go on.

She knew several languages of the nine realms and taught them to her son Atreus. She is also subsequently the grandmother of Jormungandr, the World Serpent that assists the player during the game. That is who Kratos’ Wife is in God of War .