Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date: When Does It Come Out?

Having wrapped up its fourth season in January, Yellowstone fans have been wondering exactly when the series will make its return to the small screen. Paramount Network has the answer, revealing the news at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) earlier this year, along with a snippet of the action we should expect from the new episodes. Here’s when you can start watching Yellowstone Season 5 on Paramount Network.

What is the release date for Yellowstone Season 5 on Paramount Network?

Did you catch the @Yellowstone tease during the @VMAS? Who's ready for season 5?! Don't miss the two-hour premiere event Nov. 13, only on @ParamountNetwork. #VMAS #VMA pic.twitter.com/rz5jBRScmH — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) August 29, 2022

Paramount Network has confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5 will make its way to screens on November 13, 2022. It will be comprised of 14 episodes, split into two seven-episode volumes. To celebrate its return, Season 5 debuts with a special two-hour feature event episode, delivering a double dose of modern Western drama for fans.

“We’ll show the world who we are, and what we do,” says Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton, in a newly-released short 15-second teaser. After the explosive events of Season 4, which saw betrayals galore hit the Dutton family, it’s sure to be an exciting watch as the family patriarch does his best to grasp onto power whilst staying out of trouble.

The clip also shows Cole Hauser’s character Rip loading a gun, but doesn’t do much to reveal exactly what sort of storylines we will be seeing when Yellowstone does return. Will Beth be put in prison as Caroline promised? Who will come out on top in the political struggle for governor of Montana? That all remains to be seen.

Though narrative details are sparse, it has been confirmed that Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been bumped up to series regulars after their guest roles in Season 4. Josh Lucas will also return to portray a younger John Dutton, with Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein also set to appear as young Beth and young Rip respectively. New faces joining proceedings include American Horror Story star Kai Caster, as young cowboy Rowdy, Lainey Wilson as an unnamed musician, Lilli Kay as a Dutton family assistant, and Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood.