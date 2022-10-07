The best way to play Silent Hill 2 on PC in 2022 is by using the Enhanced Edition fan project. This modpack for the native PC version of the game surpasses the emulated PCSX2 version in both fidelity and reliability. It’s not perfect, but it’s by far the best version of the game available.

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition overhauls the original PC version of the game to be compatible with modern systems. It allows you to play the game in widescreen format while improving the graphics and audio. Also, it fixes many bugs present in the original release. The modpack includes upscaled fonts and 2D backdrops, enhanced fog and shadows, restores post-processing effects, and improves controller support.

The Enhanced Edition does have a few issues. The most prominent one is buggy 60 fps support. Like many older games, many of the game’s mechanics are tied to framerate. So, some physics break, certain audio bugs out, and animation issues occur. The team behind the project is still working on making 60 fps possible, but it’s still a work in progress. However, at 30 fps, it works great and is a vast improvement over the terrible state the original port was released in.

Unfortunately, Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition does require a copy of the original PC release, which is not available on any digital marketplaces. It’s extremely expensive on the secondary market, so finding a copy can be difficult.