Overwatch 2 Competitive Ranks Explained and How to Unlock the Mode

Overwatch 2 competitive ranks are intended to reflect a player’s ability and to place them within range of players of their skill level in the sequel’s competitive mode. However, some are finding that the OW2 competitive mode is locked for them, while others are unsure of where they stand within the game’s ranking system. Here’s all you need to know.

How to get a competitive rank in Overwatch 2

In order to get a competitive rank in Overwatch 2, you must play and win seven games as a particular class of hero. Your rank will only be given to you after seven wins, not seven games played.

Similarly, Overwatch 2 will only reevaluate your competitive standing after either seven wins or 20 losses/ties. This means that until you’ve accumulated this number of wins, losses, or ties, you will stay at the same level.

This is a different approach to the original Overwatch, where players’ skill levels could change at the end of each match. This new system is intended to be more broadly reflective of your ability, rather than the game reevaluating your skill level due to a single good or bad match.

All Overwatch 2 competitive ranks from lowest to highest

Here’s a full list of competitive ranks, from lowest to highest:

Bronze 5-1

Silver 5-1

Gold 5-1

Platinum 5-1

Diamond 5-1

Master 5-1

Grandmaster 5-1

Currently, the highest rank you can be in Overwatch 2 is Grandmaster 1. The lowest rank you can be is Bronze 5. Players can work their way up the ranks by winning games, while losing games will drop you lower in the ranking system.

How to unlock Overwatch 2 competitive mode

If you can’t play Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, you’ll be greeted by the following message: “Unavailable because one or more party members needs to complete the competitive play challenge.”

In order to unlock the Overwatch 2 competitive mode, you need to complete the challenge. This challenge is called Competitive Play Qualification, and it tasks you with completing 50 quick play games. After completing these games, you will unlock OW2’s competitive mode.