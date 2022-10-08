My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Now that we are two episodes deep into My Hero Academia season 6, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch episode 3 on anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. The series continues to air its English subs episodes with a set weekly release schedule. Here’s exactly when you can watch the next installment.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 3 is released on Saturday, October 15, 2022. It will come to Crunchyroll after making its debut in Japan. Exactly when you will be able to watch in local time depends on where you are in the world. Here is when you can watch in the US, the UK, and in other locations:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The first episode of season 6 took place a month before the events of the incoming war. While the heroes are hoping to evacuate civilians from the city, there are some who would prefer to cause as much chaos as possible. It is through these events, and others to come, that fans of the series will be left on the edge of their seats wondering exactly what’s going to happen next.

My Hero Academia season 6 has been confirmed to run for two consecutive cours, without any breaks, from autumn through to the end of winter. Exactly how many episodes that means there will be has not yet been revealed, but we can expect around 24 at the very least. There’s also no news yet on whether a seventh season will be given the green light, but with so much to draw from in the manga, and the show’s huge popularity, it would be more surprising if it didn’t go ahead than if it did.