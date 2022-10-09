House of the Dragon Episode 9 Release Date and Time on HBO Max

House of the Dragon has been a roaring success since its debut, and with just two episodes to go of its first season, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to tune into the penultimate episode on HBO and HBO Max. Serving as a prequel to the critically-acclaimed series Game of Thrones, it has provided a rich history of House Targaryen and will continue to do so as it continues. Here is when you will be able to watch episode 9.

House of the Dragon episode 9 will be released on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Exactly where you are in the world will change the local time at which you will be able to watch. Here is when the next installment of the fantasy saga will premiere in the US, the UK, and elsewhere:

6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

8 p.m. Central Standard Time

9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

2 a.m. British Standard Time (Monday)

3 a.m. Central Eastern Standard Time (Monday)

6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (Monday)

Episode 9 will be called “The Green Council”, which fans of the source material will recognize as a major step in the upcoming conflict between the “Greens” and the “Blacks”, aka those who would like to see Aegon Targaryen take to the Iron Throne, and those who would prefer Rhaenyra Targaryen to ascend. Clare Kilner serves as director on the episode, with Sara Hess having written it.

There are currently no plans to delay the final episode that will follow this one, so audiences can expect season 1 to wrap before October comes to a close. Fortunately for fans, a second season has already been confirmed, thanks to the record-breaking success of the show’s current run.