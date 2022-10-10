TikTok: How to Turn Off Post View History

It’s easy to turn off the TikTok Post View History, but the setting is a bit hidden. This new feature allows creators to see which of their followers have watched a video. However, not everyone is comfortable with that and the potential privacy violations that come with it. Luckily, it seems like it’s opt-in, at least for now, so most users will find they have it turned off.

Where to turn off Post View History in TikTok

Those who are already antsy about how much data TikTok collects can do something about turning off Post View History. In five easy steps (via the official website), you can stop creators you’ve favorited from seeing you’ve watched their video.