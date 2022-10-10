Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Following the huge success of its Japanese manga series run, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is making its way to the screen after being adapted into a TV series produced by MAPPA. Fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch episode 1 of the show on anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Here is when you will be able to tune in and see the first installment of the highly-anticipated series…

Chainsaw Man episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the show will differ depending on exactly where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in different time zones across the globe:

9 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

11 a.m. Central Daylight Time

5 p.m. British Standard Time

6 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Chainsaw Man follows the story of a young and impoverished man called Denji. When he makes contact with a dog-like devil called Pochita, the two fuse, allowing Denji to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. This leads to his eventual joining of the group, the Public Safety Devil Hunters. They work as an agency on behalf of the government, focusing their talents to take down devils whenever they threaten the stability of the world.

It has been confirmed that Chainsaw Man will initially be made up of 12 episodes. This could either be the full episode count for this debut season, or the amount of episodes that we will see in the first cour, otherwise known as the length of time the series will get in its initial Japanese TV broadcast.