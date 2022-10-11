Chainsaw Man Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Following the highly-anticipated debut of Chainsaw Man, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch episode 2 of the TV series adaptation on anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. Based on the acclaimed manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the MAPPA-produced series has been long in the works. Here is when you’ll be able to watch the show’s second installment.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 will be released on October 18, 2022. The local release time will vary depending on exactly where you are in the world. With that in mind, here are the times at which you will be able to watch in different time zones across the globe:

9 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

11 a.m. Central Daylight Time

5 p.m. British Standard Time

6 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

An impoverished young man called Denji is at the center of the story in Chainsaw Man. After making a deal with a dog-like devil called Pochita, the two fuse and he gains the ability to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. Eventually, he becomes a part of the government agency called the Public Safety Devil Hunters. They use their individual talents to take down devils who are threatening the safety of humanity and the stability of the world.

Chainsaw Man’s first run will be made up of 12 episodes. Whether this is the entirety of season 1, however, remains to be seen. It could be that this is simply the first cour in the series, with a second to come soon after, which would mean that the first season is longer than anticipated. If the series is successful, as many have predicted, we could be seeing Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll for some time to come.