Who Is on the Modern Warfare 2 Cover Art?

Cover art reveals are usually the reserve of sports games, but the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cover art managed to get players’ attention in a different way. The artwork revealed the surprise return of a character many thought was long gone, but who is it?

Who is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

The Modern Warfare 2 cover art has revealed the return of Simon “Ghost” Riley, who was killed in action in a previous Call of Duty game. While he takes sole billing on the cover art, the event also revealed the return of Captain John Price, John “Soap” MacTavish, and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick. Together they make up Task Force 141, alongside a brand new Operator from the Mexican Special Forces, Colonel Alejandro Vargas. While not revealed in artwork, fellow Operator Gary “Roach” Sanderson has also been mentioned in voiceovers from the game’s characters and may also be making an appearance.

Regardless of whether you are ordering the digital Cross-Gen Bundle, the standard edition (PC only), or the Vault Edition, Ghost will not be sharing the Modern Warfare 2 cover with anyone else. Players can pre-order all versions of the game right now, and doing so will give campaign early access from October 20.