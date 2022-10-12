Andor Season 1 Episode 6 Ending Explained: Is Nemik Dead?

Andor season 1 episode 6 has finally dropped on Disney Plus and, after a lot of setup, the big heist goes down — but is the Alex Lawther Andor Nemik Rebel really dead? Here’s everything fans need to know about the Andor episode 6 ending, from the fate of Nemik to why the Stellan Skarsgård character Luthen was laughing — as well as a small Andor Rogue One Easter egg.

Is Alex Lawther’s Andor Nemik character dead?

It seems certain that Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) is indeed dead. After Nemik was crushed by a lifter following the crew’s desperate escape, they take him to a doctor. Unfortunately, his injuries proved too severe, and the doctor says that they “did all they could.” Despite being the most optimistic Rebel fighter, Nemik dies and passes along his manifesto to Andor (Diego Luna).

IMAGE: Disney/Lucasfilm

Nemik also had a subtle Rogue One Easter egg in there which, if intentional, was also a signpost that the character was about to die. During the escape, Nemik yells “climb” at Andor to tell him to pull the ship up. This is the same word that K-2SO yells to Andor in Rogue One just before the droid is shot by stormtroopers.

Why is Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen happy?

At the end of episode 6, Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen is seen laughing after he learns of the events on Aldhani. This is because it’s exactly what he wanted: a full Rebellion. It’s likely he doesn’t have all the facts, as he doesn’t know who died on the mission, but a “rebel attack” is a far cry from the planned money theft. Luthen wants the Empire to be afraid of a rebel alliance, and now that seems to be finally happening,

Andor episode 7 launches on Disney Plus on October 19, and it seems that things are about to get a lot more exciting.