Gotham Knights: What Are the PC Requirements?

Gotham Knights is due to be released later this month, yet up until today the team at WB Games Montreal hadn’t revealed the PC specifications for the game. While they’re still absent from the Steam Store and the Epic Games Store, we can reveal the Gotham Knights PC requirements that have just been announced.

The minimum Gotham Knights PC requirements

According to WB Games Montreal, the lowest settings you will need to achieve 60FPS at 1080p are:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590

These are definitely higher than the multitude of rumored PC requirements that have been circulating since August. The recommended Gotham Knights PC settings are yet to be officially revealed, although these will apparently be ready to share “soon”. Bearing in mind the game is due to be released on October 21 — in just nine days’ time — we’re hoping this is sooner rather than later. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more.

Those who feel they don’t need to wait for the PC requirements can still pre-order the game before its release. Doing so will net you a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin.