Is There a Fix for LG CX/C1/C2 OLED G-Sync/VRR Flickering and Gamma Issues?

LG OLEDs are some of the best-rated TVs for gaming. However, the CX, C1, and C2 models (along with their higher-end G series counterparts) have issues with gamma flickering when using VRR and G-Sync. The problem is most apparent when playing games on PC when the framerate is rapidly changing. Unfortunately, there’s no permanent fix since it’s most likely a hardware issue. However, there are some things you can do to mitigate it.

Can you get rid of G-Sync/VRR flickering on LG OLED TVs?

The cause of flickering on LG OLEDs using VRR and G-Sync is allegedly hardware-based. The panels on the CX, C1, and C2 have their gamma curve set for 120 Hz. When the in-game framerate drops below that, VRR drops the TV’s native frequency down to match. However, the gamma curve doesn’t change with it, which results in subpixels becoming overcharged. This presents itself to the viewer as a flicker.

Since the above issue is likely a hardware issue, the only thing we can do is to mitigate its effects. Since erratic framerates cause it, we need to try and keep them as steady as possible. Fortunately, we have a few options:

Cap framerate

Adjust in-game settings to stabilize framerate

4K + 60 Hz

1440p + 120 Hz

Close background apps

Cap framerate

Turn off G-Sync and VRR

The first thing you’ll need to do is globally cap your PC’s framerate. There are a few ways to do this, but using Rivatuner Statistics Server reportedly gets the best result. So limit it to 117 and keep moving.

Adjust in-game settings to stabilize framerate

Rapid changes in framerate cause the flickering, so you need to stabilize it to alleviate the problem. If you don’t want to change your system settings too much, you can start by adjusting individual game settings. Just something like lowering shadows from extreme to high can be enough to fix the issue.

4K + 60 Hz

Gaming at 4K is hardware intensive, so you may have to try some frames for resolution. However, you can cap the framerate at 60 Hz systemwide, which is a much easier target to hit.

1440p + 120 Hz

If framerate is more important to you, try dropping your resolution down to 1440p. Games will still look decent and won’t need nearly as much power, which should help stabilize your framerate.

Turn off G-Sync and VRR

While it’s not a preferable solution, the flicker issue completely disappears if you play without G-Sync or VRR. However, since that’s one of the major reasons for purchasing one of these TVs, most people won’t want to turn it off.