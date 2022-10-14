Pokemon Go Community Day October 2022 Bonuses, Date, Time

The Pokemon Go October Community Event will be taking place fairly shortly and will feature Litwick, a Candle Pokémon, in the lead role. As usual, there are event bonuses, timed research, and bonus raids taking place shortly after the Pokemon Go Community Day for October 2022 has concluded, but what are they?

What are the Pokemon Go Litwick Community Day bonuses?

The latest Season of Light event will take place between 2-5 PM local time on October 15. During the October 2022 Pokemon Go Community Event: Litwick, there will be a total of eight active bonuses. Those marked with * will remain active until 10 PM local time.

3x XP for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

Trainers at level 31+ get 2x chance to receive XL candy when catching Pokémon

Incense activated during the event will last for 3 hours

Lure modules activated during the event will last for 3 hours

One additional Special Trade can be made per day for a maximum of two per day *

Trades made require 50% less Stardust *

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

As suggested by the Community Event name, the Candle Pokémon Litwick, and his shiny variant for lucky players, will appear more frequently in the wild. His evolution, Lampent, takes center stage for the event’s featured attack, as players who evolve this Pokemon between 2-10 PM local time on the day of the event will receive a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist. This has 140 Power in gyms, raids, and trainer battles.

Meanwhile, free Timed Research will let players earn up to five Unova Stones to help players evolve their Pokémon. There will also be an exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Trick of the Light, for which players will need to purchase a ticket for $1.

Finally, once the event concludes there will be bonus raids available between 5-10 PM local time. Lampent will appear in Four-Star Raid Battles. Once completed, for 30 minutes Litwick will appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid.