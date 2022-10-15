My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

We are now three episodes deep into My Hero Academia season 6, and anime fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the fourth installment. Season 6 covers the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc from the original manga series. Here is exactly when you will be able to see episode 4 on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The new episode will make its debut in Japan, before becoming available with English subs on anime streaming service Crunchyroll. The exact local time at which you will be able to watch will differ depending on where you are in the world. Here is the release time for episode 4 in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Audiences will watch as the ultimate battle between the Heroes with the students of the U.A. High School, and the villains working alongside the Paranormal Liberation Front, comes to a head. The Heroes have everything they need to confront the merged-villain group, but this all-out war could change superhuman civilization forever.

My Hero Academia season 6 will run for two consecutive cours. No breaks have yet been announced, which means the first cour will continue through the autumn, before being followed by the second right to the end of winter. It has now been confirmed that the two cours will make up 25 episodes in total, following in the footsteps of seasons 2-5 of the anime series that came before it.

There’s no news yet on whether or not there will be a seventh season, but judging by the popularity of the original manga and the show, it would be more surprising to see it screech to a halt with season 6, than to see it continue.