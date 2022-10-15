Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The arrival of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out season 2 on Crunchyroll was met with much excitement, and now that the season is three episodes deep, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch episode 4. The fourth installment is right around the corner, so here is when you can get your next dose of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out.

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out season 2 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The English subs episode will be uploaded to Crunchyroll right after its premiere in Japan. Exactly when you will be able to watch depends entirely on your local time. Here is the release time for episode 4 in various time zones around the world:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

3:30 p.m. British Summer Time

4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

8:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Though Shinichi Sakurai prefers to spend his days at university on his own, his introverted nature is put to the test when Hana Uzaki makes it a personal mission to force him to be more social. Though he wasn’t looking for a friend, Shinichi has conceded that the two are now at least friendly, but could season 2 see their relationship go to yet another level? Romance certainly could be on the cards, if the trailer for the new episodes is anything to go by.

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out season 2 will be made up of a total of 13 episodes, running until December 2022. Its popularity hasn’t seemed to wane, so while there is no official announcement yet on a third season, seeing confirmation for season 3 wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.