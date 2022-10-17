Is There a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch Release Date?

Genshin Impact is currently only available on PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS. At the start of 2020, developer miHoYo teased a Nintendo Switch port complete with a Japanese trailer. Nearly three years later, are we any closer to a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date?

The Genshin Impact release date for the Switch version is supposed to be announced in 2022. HoYoverse’s Lead of Global Public Relations Communication Sam Lai said earlier this year that the game was still in testing on Switch and that if everything goes to plan, this version of the game will likely be released before Q3 2023.

The Switch version is believed to play similarly to the game’s PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS counterparts. Reasons for the delay and the radio silence from the developer are unknown but are thought to relate to the game’s performance on the Nintendo Switch device. Rumors are even spreading that the Switch port has even been canceled due to the delay, but there has been no official comment from the developer on this speculation. For now, fans will have to keep hoping and waiting for any news on the status of Genshin Impact on Switch.