What Does GMS Mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat users are starting to use their own abbreviations and terms that aren’t usually found on other social media apps like Instagram or Tiktok. One of those is the abbreviation GMS, but what does it mean on Snapchat and why is it important to Snapchat Streaks?

What is the GMS abbreviation on Snapchat?

GMS means “good morning streak” on Snapchat. These snaps are often low-effort and are sent first thing in the morning just to maintain their Snapstreak. GMS can also stand for “good morning snap”, and this serves exactly the same purpose. There is also GNS, which means “good night streak”, although if Snapchat users have forgotten to send their GMS snap, they’ll sometimes send a GNS snap instead to keep the streak going.

How to check if you have a Good Morning Streak

Snapchat users can see if they have a Snapstreak with someone by checking if there is a flame emoji next to their friend’s name. The flame icon means that both of you have sent a snap to each other at least once every 24 hours for a period of 3 days. Maintaining Snapstreaks can improve your Snapchat score. If you feel like you should have a Snapstreak with a friend but can’t see the icon, check out our guide on how to recover that streak.