Gotham Knights Stutter and Lag Fix: How To Improve Frame Rate

While Gotham Knights certainly has its high points, as identified in the GameRevolution review, it also has its downsides, many of which stem from the poor performance on less-powerful PC hardware and the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Thankfully, there are workarounds to help remedy the stutter and lag fix issues, or at least make them bearable. Here’s how to remove and fix the Gotham Knights stutter and lag and improve the frame rate.

How to remove stutter and fix lag in Gotham Knights

PC Lag and Stutter Fix

Make sure the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics card driver is installed.

Run the game in Fullscreen mode, as Windowed can sometimes cause stutter and/or other performance issues.

Close any unnecessary apps that may be using up resources in the background.

Lower the graphics settings to get a more consistent frame rate.

PS5 Lag and Stutter Fix

PS5 performance is locked at 30 FPS, which even when stable can still feel sluggish and stuttery. Unfortunately, players will just need to get used to that.

Regularly connecting online will make sure that the latest patches are downloaded and install. Some of these may contain further optimizations to help with performance.

Stutter and lag during gameplay can be limited by avoiding visually demanding scenes. In Gotham Knights, the driving sections are particularly stuttery so avoid them where possible.

Xbox Series X|S Lag and Stutter Fix

Gotham Knights’ Xbox Series X|S performance is also capped at 30 FPS, with no Performance Mode available. Therefore, players will just have to get used to the lower frame rate.

In the same way that the PS5 edition doesn’t allow users to customize the experience, the Xbox Series X|S version of the game is also locked down tight. Performance fixes will come in the form of a patch.

Xbox Series X|S performance improves during less intense scenes, so try to avoid them if you don’t want the frame rate to drop as much.

The biggest performance issues are seen when driving around Gotham. Thankfully, there is a fast travel system to help players get around more quickly and with less stuttering.