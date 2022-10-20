When players first begin Gotham Knights, there is no ability to fast travel anywhere other than the Belfry despite the large size of the map. What might not be clear to players is that there is a fast travel option later on in the game, but players have to complete a mysterious mission to gain access to it. Here’s everything you need to know on how to unlock Gotham Knights fast travel.

Unlocking all Gotham Knights fast travel points

Once players progress so far through the game’s campaign, which was Night 5 for our reviewer, they will get an email from Lucius Fox asking them to meet him at the Foxteca building in the center of the map. Here players get their first glimpse of a glider called the Fast Bat, which will fly players between their unlocked fast travel points.

The GCPD patrol drones

To unlock fast travel points, players must scan all of the GCPD’s patrol drones in that area. This means locating between 1-3 patrol drones, aiming the AR targeting at each, and holding down the button to complete a full scan of each drone. Unfortunately, some of the drones have shields. For these, players need to wait for them to land at a recharge point to be able to scan them.

Once this is done, the fast travel point is unlocked. There are 10??? fast travel locations to unlock throughout Gotham Knights in addition to the Belfry HQ and these certainly make getting around a bit quicker.