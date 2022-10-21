What is the Gas App on Snapchat?

Gas is a new app being shared on Snapchat and it is becoming increasingly popular amongst the teenage community. As with all new apps that suddenly become popular, people are starting to wonder what exactly is it? More importantly, is it safe for teenagers to use? Here’s everything you need to know about the Gas app on Snapchat.

What is the Snapchat Gas app?

The Gas app on Snapchat is a poll-based app that launched in August 2022. It’s specifically aimed at teenagers and the aim is to “find your crush.” Those who use the app are asked to join their school before they answer questions like “who do you secretly admire?” Each question offers four people as choices and if two people pick each other as the answer to these questions, they get flames. Players can collect coins for each answer, which can then be used to reveal the people who answered questions about them. They can also like or dislike other player’s profiles.

The app does not allow its users to send direct messages. There is some tracking but this purports to only track the location when a user signs up to the app and no further. The app does not offer the location to other users either so the tracking is considered safe.

Gas is only available to iOS users and is only available in the U.S. right now, but availability is expected to be expanded soon.