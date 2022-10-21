Is Krauser in Resident Evil 4 Remake or Has He Been Cut?

Krauser has been missing in the Resident Evil 4 remake trailers shown so far. Some fans fear that he’s been cut, especially after how much material was missing from Resident Evil 3 remake. We’ll look at some possible theories about whether he’ll appear or not.

Has Krauser been cut from Resident Evil 4 remake?

While we haven’t seen Krauser in any Resident Evil 4 remake promotional material yet, there’s no indicator that he’s been cut. However, it’s important to remember that this is a reimagining of the original game, so Capcom may adjust his role.

While Krauser isn’t necessarily essential to the plot of Resident Evil 4, he adds a lot to Leon’s background in the years after the Raccoon City incident. Since Darkside Chronicles isn’t confirmed to be canon in the Remake continuity, Krauser’s backstory could be altered to make him a more sympathetic character. He may end up being Leon’s former mentor instead of a mercenary working for Wesker.

Capcom might have also decided to integrate Separate Ways with the main story. Krauser might be linked more closely with Ada’s story in that case. She ended up killing him in the original game. So, it’d make sense to give them more time together in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

For now, we’ll assume that Krauser is in the game. There’s no reason to cut him, and Capcom seems to have taken criticism about Resident Evil 3 remake to heart.