Is the New iPad Pro Worth Buying?: 5th-Gen vs. 6th-Gen

There’s not much difference between the new iPad Pro 2022 and last year’s model. In fact, they’re so similar that you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the two at a glance. The jump between the iPad Pro 5th and 6th generation is the smallest we’ve seen in the line, which means many are wondering if the latest model is worth buying.

Should I buy an iPad Pro 5th or 6th gen?

The new iPad Pro 6th-gen isn’t worth buying if you can find a 5th-gen model cheaper. The difference between the two is negligible to the point where it’s confusing that Apple even introduced a new model. We’re guessing production has ended on M1 processors, so they were forced to refresh the line to use the M2. However, since it can only run iPadOS, you’ll see almost zero performance benefits from the newer chip.

Besides the newer M2 chip, the only real upgrade the new iPad Pro has over the 2021 model is Apple Pencil Hover. This lets you see a cursor when hovering the Apple Pencil over the screen, which is neat, but hardly worth an upgrade.

So, the bottom line, for now, is that you’re best off waiting for the iPad Pro 5th-gen models to get discounted and buy one of those. You get literally the same device with the same screen and all the same capabilities but Apple Pencil Hover.