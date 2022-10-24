Is There an iPhone 14 Jailbreak or iOS 16 3uTools?

Neither an iPhone 14 nor an iPhone 14 Pro jailbreak is available yet. Apple released both of them with iOS 16, which doesn’t have a CFW available via 3uTools or other means. Unfortunately, no group has hinted at an exploit allowing users to gain root access to iOS 16.

Is there an iOS 16 jailbreak for iPhone 14?

Since there’s no iOS 16 jailbreak, there’s no way to install CFW on iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. The same is true for the iPhone 13 line of phones since there’s no iOS 15 jailbreak either.

The newest iPhones that you can jailbreak are the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. The last version of iOS to be cracked is 14.3. Multiple tools, like 3uTools, can be used to jailbreak phones on older versions of iOS, but nothing for iOS 14.4 and up.

Jailbreaking depends on exploits that allow access to the phone’s root user. The problem these days is that iOS is pretty secure, and Apple pays big bucks for hackers to submit vulnerabilities to them without making them public. So, there’s a lot of incentive to turn in the information instead of using it to create a jailbreak.

So, for the foreseeable future, don’t count on installing CFW on iPhone 14. Luckily, you can still sideload apps on iOS, but it is a bit of a pain.