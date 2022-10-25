Do AirTags Work With Android?

AirTags don’t work with Android. They’re completely incompatible, and there’s no workaround. There are two ways for an Android device to interact with AirTags, but these are extremely limited.

Can you detect an AirTag with Android?

While you can’t track an AirTag with Android, you can detect if one is nearby. After criticism was leveled at Apple about the devices potentially being used for stalking or robbery, the company released an app called Tracker Detect.

The app states:

“Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network. These item trackers include AirTag and compatible devices from other companies. If You think someone is using AirTag or another device to track your location, you can scan to try to find it.”

When you scan, the app will find any tracker compatible with Apple’s Find My network. If one is found, you can make it play a noise and check it with your Android phone’s NFC reader to get more info about the device.

Once the AirTag is scanned, you’ll see the serial number and last four of the owner’s phone number. You can also view instructions on how to disable the tag so it can no longer be used to track you.