RE: Village Shadows of Rose: Doll Puzzle Solution

To complete the doll puzzle in Shadows of Rose, you’ll need to follow these steps starting right after you cut open the teddy and get the Relief of a Child:

Get the Lucy doll Head left and grab the Doll (Pose 1), which is named Lucy, from the table.

Unlock the Storage Room Leave through the double doors, head down the hall, take a right, and place the Relief of a Child into the correct door to unlock the storage room.

Get the Catherine doll Inside you’ll find Doll (Pose 2), which is named Catherine. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough dolls to finish this diorama, so we’ll have to leave for now.

Acquire Jimmy’s Room Key by completing the Toilet Diorama Head to the Medical Room and place Lucy and Catherine on the labeled pedestals to complete the Toilet Diorama. Then, pick both dolls back up and grab Jimmy’s Room Key out of the drawer.

Unlock Jimmy’s Room Leave the Medical Room and head through the Workshop to reach the red door that says “Jimmy’s Room” and enter it.

Get the Boy doll Head down the stairs, kill the red vine and climb down the well. Here, you’ll find Doll (Pose 3), which we presume is named Jimmy.

Complete the Birthday Diorama and get the Black-Haired Doll Go back to the Storage Room and complete the Birthday Diorama. Unfortunately, the labels on the pedestals are illegible, so you’ll have to pay attention to how the dolls’ hands are positioned in Shadows of Rose to figure out the order in which they need to be placed. Once it’s complete, grab all the dolls, including the Black-haired Doll, from the drawer.

Complete the Camp Diorama Now, return to the Camp Diorama in the Workshop and place all four dolls. The only label that you can read is Lucy’s, so again pay attention to the hands to figure out the right spots.