Modern Warfare 2 ‘Puget Lakes’ Fix for ‘Timed Out While Checking Permissions’

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “Puget Lakes” error message pops up alongside the “Timed out while checking permissions” text. This is obviously not what PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One players want to see when booting up the new CoD game. Fortunately, there are some ways around it. Here’s how to fix the MW2 “Puget Lakes” error.

How to fix the MW2 “Puget Lakes” error message

To fix the MW2 “Puget Lakes” error message which appears alongside “Timed out while checking permissions,” players should:

Restart the game. Fully closing out of the application and starting it back up will force the game to attempt a reconnect to the servers.

Reboot the console. A tried-and-true method of solving many issues, a console reboot is well worth a try.

Keep a close eye on the Infinity Ward Twitter account for any updates or advice. The developer continues to acknowledge various issues in addition to fixes to help solve them.

Wait it out. It’s Call of Duty launch day, which is traditionally a problematic time for those trying to get online. Wait it out and it should all blow over by next week.



If none of the above fixes help to solve the problem, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

