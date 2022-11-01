chainsaw man episode 5 release date and time on crunchyroll

Now that we are four episodes deep into the Chainsaw Man anime series, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the show’s fifth installment. Here is when Chainsaw Man Episode 5 will be available to stream with English subs on Crunchyroll.

Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch depends entirely on where you are in the world. With Daylight Savings playing a factor in proceedings, no official new time for the episode has yet been set. If we look at the times for the previous episodes that have been released, however, we can make a prediction that this is when Episode 5 will drop in various time zones around the globe:

8 a.m. Pacific Time

10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

10 a.m. Central Standard Time

11 a.m. Eastern Time

4 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

5 p.m. Central European Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The first season of Chainsaw Man has been confirmed to be made up of 12 episodes in total, and while there hasn’t yet been any official announcement made about a renewal and Season 2, the popularity of the anime series is likely to see it continue on for some time. The manga on which the show is based ran for nearly 100 chapters during its first part, so there is a lot of source material to use as inspiration.

Denji is at the center of the show, who acquired a hefty debt following the death of his father. Murdered by a devil, he was fortunate in having a dog-like devil called Pochita by his side. As he died, he and the devil merged, creating the human-devil hybrid known as Chainsaw Man, which allows Denji to turn parts of his body into chainsaws at will.