TikTok: How to See Saved Videos and Where Are They?

TikTok lets you save videos. However, it doesn’t tell you where it saves the videos when you do so. Each platform keeps these videos in a different place as well, which can make it challenging to figure out how to get to them.

Where does TikTok save videos to?

Saving TikTok videos works a little differently between mobile and computers. Fortunately, it’s a fairly straightforward process once you know where it’s storing the videos.