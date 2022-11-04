TikTok: How to See Saved Videos and Where Are They?

TikTok lets you save videos. However, it doesn’t tell you where it saves the videos when you do so. Each platform keeps these videos in a different place as well, which can make it challenging to figure out how to get to them.
Where does TikTok save videos to?
Saving TikTok videos works a little differently between mobile and computers. Fortunately, it’s a fairly straightforward process once you know where it’s storing the videos.
On iOS and Android devices, you can find any TikTok videos you save in your Gallery. Saving a video on mobile doesn’t add it to any list in the app. Instead, it’s downloading the file straight to your phone.
TikTok is one of the few social media services that are generous enough to let you direct download videos to your computer. That means you can right-click them and choose to save them to your default downloads folder or a directory of your choice. If you need help finding a video you’ve saved and it’s not in your default downloads folder, try to save it to a particular folder again. Typically, it’ll open the last directory you saved something in, which might help you locate your lost video.