At a $10 premium, many gamers are wondering “Is Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe worth it?” For those who can’t decide which Sonic Frontiers edition to buy, here’s a helpful breakdown of the Digital Deluxe contents and whether or not they are worth it.

Is the Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe edition worth it?

The Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe edition will only really be worth it to those who want boosters and/or bonus gloves and shoes for Sonic. Access to the soundtrack and digital art book will likely be open to everyone shortly after launch, thanks to users sharing them across social media.

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe contents

The Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe edition contents are bundled within the “Explorer’s Treasure Box.” This includes:

Amy’s Memory Tokens

Portal Gear

Chaos Emerald Vault Keys

Additional Gloves and Shoes for Sonic

Digital Art Book with a 25-track Digital Mini Soundtrack

Here’s a look at the additional gloves and shoes, as provided by “Apple_Slipper” on Reddit:

Those who pre-order the Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe edition will also get the “Adventurer’s Treasure Box,” which includes:

Skill Points

Red Seeds of Power

Blue Seeds of Defense

