How to Find Iron in Minecraft

You can find iron almost everywhere in Minecraft. It’s the most common ore, but it can be challenging to get. Sometimes you can dig and dig and never find any. Unfortunately, getting a steady supply of iron is one of the first big obstacles in Minecraft, but you can use our tips below to help your search.

How to get iron in Minecraft

Here are a few things to keep in mind when trying to find iron in Minecraft:

It can generate at almost any layer from -64 to 320.

It can spawn in areas exposed to the outside.

It’s more common on Bedrock than on Java Edition.

The most frustrating thing about getting iron in Minecraft is that it can be tough to find despite it being common. Fortunately, there are a few ways to speed up your hunt:

Look for iron in cliff faces. It can spawn exposed to the air, so you may find a vein out in the open.

You don’t have to dig far to find it since it spawns at so many layers.

Mining long horizontal shafts are easier than mining downward.

Caves are an excellent source of iron.

Mostly, to find iron in Minecraft, you just need to be patient. It can seem elusive sometimes, but it really is a common block.