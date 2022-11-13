How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Ironheart Disney Plus Series

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart appearance is one of the more surprising reveals in the MCU movie, especially with how connected Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is to the plot. Black Panther 2 serves as a kick-off for Riri’s own TV series in 2023. Here are all the ways Wakanda Forever sets up the Ironheart Disney Plus show.

How does Wakanda Forever set up the Ironheart Disney Plus show?

Wakanda Forever sets up the Ironheart TV series on Disney Plus in the following ways:

The movie establishes that Riri Williams is a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), just as she is in the comics. She helps other characters with their homework.

Riri is a super-genius on the same level as Shuri. She created a machine to detect vibranium as a science project (and kicks off the movie’s story).

She works out of a simple storage facility, creating impressive machines out of scrap — including her prototype Iron Man-like armor suit. However, this facility is destroyed, so she will likely have to find somewhere else to build things.

Riri’s father died and left her his car. In the comics, her father Riri Williams Snr. was also a genius and had a strong connection with the Ten Rings organization — last seen in the MCU in Shang-Chi, which seemed to tease that the group would return. It is possible the Ten Rings may play a part in the Ironheart show.

The battle in Wakanda Forever shows Riri in a full, bulky Ironheart suit built with Wakandan technology, as supervised by Shuri (Letitia Wright). Unfortunately, Shuri does not allow Riri to keep the suit at the end, so Riri will likely start the Ironheart show by building her own suit.

Wakanda Forever seemingly serves as a full pilot episode of the Ironheart TV series, although it still has to introduce many of the characters. Fans will hear more about the Ironheart Disney Plus show as the release date of fall 2023 approaches.