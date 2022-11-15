chainsaw man episode 5 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

Now that Chainsaw Man has started to broadcast with English dub, even more fans are flocking to watch the critically-acclaimed anime series. We’ve now been able to enjoy four episodes of the show with English dubbing, so when exactly will we be able to stream the fifth on Crunchyroll? Here’s what we know about the release for Chainsaw Man Episode 5 with English dub.

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The local time at which the latest installment drops depends entirely on where you are in the world. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the recent Daylight Savings Time change doesn’t affect when we will be able to catch new episodes of Chainsaw Man. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the U.S. and the U.K.:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Episode 5 will see Denji’s story continue, as he works with the Public Safety Devil Hunters. After fusing his body with that of his dog-like devil companion, Pochita, he is able to turn his limbs into chainsaws at will. This makes him an incredible weapon for the devil hunters, but there may be more to their motivations than first meets the eye.

Now that Power has moved in with Denji and Aki, at the request of Makima, the group dynamic continues to shift. Whether the trio will get closer, or want to rip one another apart because of their close proximity, remains to be seen.

The Chainsaw Man English dub cast includes some familiar voices, including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power.