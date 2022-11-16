Does God of War Ragnarok Have New Game Plus

God of War Ragnarok doesn’t have a New Game Plus mode. So, unfortunately, there’s not a way to start a new game and keep the gear from a previous save. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t ever be a New Game Plus option, as we’ll discuss below.

Will God of War Ragnarok Get New Game Plus mode?

Santa Monica Studio hasn’t commented on bringing a New Game Plus mode to God of War Ragnarok. But, unfortunately, there’s no way to carry over progression to a new save.

However, God of War (2018) got New Game Plus after launch. The feature came four months after the game’s release in update 1.30. One of the reasons it took so long was because Santa Monica Studio added new content to New Game Plus, including:

More powerful versions of existing armor talismans and enchantments.

New crafting resources.

A handful of new armor sets with exciting effects.

The ability to convert some talismans and armor sets into enchantments

New enemy behaviors and attack patterns.

We may be seeing the same pattern with God of War Ragnarok. If so, we’d expect the New Game Plus update to release in March or April 2023. However, Ragnarok is a bigger game, so it might take longer to make the tweaks that the devs want.