Is Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ Free-to-Play?

The new Call of Duty DMZ mode is free-to-play. It was released as part of Warzone 2.0 and falls under that game’s banner. As such, you don’t have to worry about buying Modern Warfare 2 if you want to play it. Instead, just download Warzone, and you’ll see it on the main menu.

Do I need Modern Warfare 2 to play DMZ, or is it free-to-play with Warzone 2.0?

You don’t need Modern Warfare 2 to play DMZ. It’s free-to-play, and you just have to download Warzone 2.0 to gain access to it. Once it’s installed, you’ll find DMZ in the main menu.

So, anyone can enjoy the sandbox experience for free. It puts a unique spin on the Warzone formula and tasks players with fighting AI and humans as they scour the area looking for loot. It’s a high-stakes play mode, as you only get to keep what you find if you manage to exfiltrate without dying.

DMZ shares the Al Mazrah map with Warzone 2.0. However, the AI and different missions and activities give it a very different feeling. Infinity Ward promises that there are plenty of secrets hiding in the mode, and players will be rewarded for thoroughly exploring.

You can play DMZ mode right now in Warzone 2.0.