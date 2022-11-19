my hero academia season 6 episode 9 release date and time on crunchyroll

As Season 6 of My Hero Academia continues, audiences are getting more wrapped up in the gripping story and all-out war taking place. With Episode 9 of the anime series’ latest installment right around the corner, fans want to know exactly when they will be able to watch on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. Fortunately, it’s been confirmed that episodes will continue to drop at the same time as usual, despite the recent change to Daylight Savings Time. With all of that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 9 in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be made up of 25 episodes in total, which will stretch across two consecutive cours. This means that while Season 6 continues on through the fall and the winter, audiences will be watching well into 2023. Whether or not there will be any short breaks across the holidays hasn’t yet been revealed.

Beyond Season 6, there haven’t yet been any official announcements made. It would be strange to see the popular series end here, however, so a Season 7 reveal is probably just a matter of time.

My Hero Academia Season 6 has focused on the intense battle between the Heroes and villains, which led to all-out war on a scale unlike anything viewers have seen in the show’s past. Exactly who is going to make it out alive, remains to be seen.