Disney Pixar’s Elemental: Release Date, Teaser Trailer, Cast, and Plot

Disney Pixar movie Elemental looks set to impress audiences when it makes its big screen debut next year. Set in a world where the four elements live together, it seems we are now getting more of an idea what to expect when the movie comes to theaters. What’s the Elemental release date, who is in the Disney Pixar film, and what is it about? We take a look at all of that, and more, below.

When is Disney Pixar movie Elemental released?

© 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Elemental will be released on Friday, June 16, 2023. The movie is getting a cinematic release, so Disney Plus subscribers shouldn’t expect to see it on the streaming platform until around mid-September. The film is directed by Peter Sohn, from a screenplay by Brenda Hsueh, with Denise Ream serving as producer.

Who is in the cast of Disney Pixar’s Elemental?

Leah Lewis will play Ember Lumen, with Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple. No other cast members have yet been revealed for Elemental, but as the weeks and months go by leading up to release, we’re sure more voice actors will be revealed for other characters in the movie.

Disney Pixar’s Elemental teaser trailer

What is the plot for Elemental?

Elemental takes audiences into the center of a city where the four elements of fire, water, land, or air all live together. While they may not always get along, they do their best to live in harmony. “Fiery young” female Ember meets “go-with-the-flow” water elemental Wade on public transport, and though they realize that fire and water may not always mix well on the surface, they could have more in common than either of them imagined.

Director Peter Sohn said of his inspiration for the movie: “My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams—all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental.”