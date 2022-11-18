Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fastest Way to Breed Shinies: Does Masuda Method Still Work?

The Masuda Method still works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s the quickest way to get a shiny. It’s much easier than trying to find wild shinies, but it has some caveats that make it unsuitable for some Pokemon.

What’s the fastest way to breed shinies in Scarlet and Violet? The fastest way to get a shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by breeding using the Masuda Method after you’ve obtained the Shiny Charm.

What are the odds of getting a shiny in Scarlet and Violet? The odds of breeding a shiny pokemon are:

Base: 1:4096

Shiny Charm Only: 1:2048

Masuda Method Only: 1:683

Shiny Charm + Masuda Method: 1:512

So, you’re eight times more likely to breed a shiny pokemon with the Masuda Method and Shiny Charm than you are without them.

How does the Masuda Method work in Scarlet and Violet? Like in past games, the Masuda Method requires you to breed two compatible Pokemon from two different languages of origin. For example, a Pokemon from an English-speaking country and one from Japan.