Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fastest Way to Breed Shinies: Does Masuda Method Still Work?

The Masuda Method still works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s the quickest way to get a shiny. It’s much easier than trying to find wild shinies, but it has some caveats that make it unsuitable for some Pokemon.
Quickest Way to Get Shinies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet FAQ
The fastest way to get a shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by breeding using the Masuda Method after you’ve obtained the Shiny Charm.
The odds of breeding a shiny pokemon are:
Base: 1:4096
Shiny Charm Only: 1:2048
Masuda Method Only: 1:683
Shiny Charm + Masuda Method: 1:512
So, you’re eight times more likely to breed a shiny pokemon with the Masuda Method and Shiny Charm than you are without them.
Like in past games, the Masuda Method requires you to breed two compatible Pokemon from two different languages of origin. For example, a Pokemon from an English-speaking country and one from Japan.
To get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you have to complete the Paldea Pokedex. After that, go talk to Jacq in the Biology Classroom at the academy to obtain the item.