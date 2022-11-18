Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Get Shinies Quick Breed Masuda Method

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fastest Way to Breed Shinies: Does Masuda Method Still Work?

By Jason Faulkner

The Masuda Method still works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s the quickest way to get a shiny. It’s much easier than trying to find wild shinies, but it has some caveats that make it unsuitable for some Pokemon.

Quickest Way to Get Shinies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet FAQ

What’s the fastest way to breed shinies in Scarlet and Violet?

The fastest way to get a shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by breeding using the Masuda Method after you’ve obtained the Shiny Charm.

What are the odds of getting a shiny in Scarlet and Violet?

The odds of breeding a shiny pokemon are:

Base: 1:4096

Shiny Charm Only: 1:2048

Masuda Method Only: 1:683

Shiny Charm + Masuda Method: 1:512

So, you’re eight times more likely to breed a shiny pokemon with the Masuda Method and Shiny Charm than you are without them.

How does the Masuda Method work in Scarlet and Violet?

Like in past games, the Masuda Method requires you to breed two compatible Pokemon from two different languages of origin. For example, a Pokemon from an English-speaking country and one from Japan.

Where do I get the Shiny Charm in Scarlet and Violet?

To get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you have to complete the Paldea Pokedex. After that, go talk to Jacq in the Biology Classroom at the academy to obtain the item.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides