Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dark Type Weaknesses and Strengths

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Dark Type weaknesses are:

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Dark Type is strong against:

Ghost

Psychic

However, all the above assumes you’re dealing with a single-type pokemon. Given how many dual types there are in Scarlet and Violet, things can start getting a bit complicated.

What are Dark Types weak against in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As stated above, Dark Type Pokemon are weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting moves. However, the majority of Dark Type Pokemon are dual types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which you have to take into account when calculating how much damage a move will do.

For example, Dark/Poison Dual Types like Stunky and Skuntank only take 2x damage from Ground Type moves, and Dark/Ghost Types like Sableye and Spiritomb are only weak to Fairy Type moves. On the other hand, Dark/Ground Types, like Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, and Ting-Lu, take 2x damage from Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water.

I don’t even try to memorize the matchups or use a chart when dealing with dual types. Instead, I use a type calculator and take all the guessing out of it.

What are Dark Types Strong Against?

A pure Dark Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes half damage from Ghost and Dark and is immune to Psychic. Again though, Dual Typing matters here.

When it comes to offense, things are a lot more clean-cut. Dark Type moves are:

Super Effective against:

Ghost

Psychic

Not Very Effective against: