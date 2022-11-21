Can you get Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Get Hisuian Pokemon?

By Jason Faulkner

You can’t get Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet at launch. It’s a bummer since many of us have a loyal team from Arceus we want to bring into the game. However, there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for the Hisuian variants.

Can I bring Hisuian Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet?

You can’t catch Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet because it’s set in Paldea, not Sinnoh (the modern name for Hisui). We hoped at least some of them would be available in the post-game, but that’s not the case.

However, the following Pokemon have been found in the game’s files:

  • Hisuian Arcanine
  • Hisuian Avalugg
  • Hisuian Braviary
  • Hisuian Decidueye
  • Hisuian Electrode
  • Hisuian Goodra
  • Hisuian Growlithe
  • Hisuian Lilligant
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Hisuian Samurott
  • Hisuian Sliggoo
  • Hisuian Sneasel
  • Hisuian Typhlosion
  • Hisuian Voltorb
  • Hisuian Zoroark
  • Hisuian Zorua

We assume that you’ll be able to transfer these Pokemon Home when it’s updated to be compatible with Scarlet and Violet in Spring 2023. The official website shows images of Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Paldea, which supports this theory.

So, while you can’t bring your Pokemon over from Arceus right now, you have to be patient. However, it should only be a wait of a few months until we gain that ability.

Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

