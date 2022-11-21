Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Get Hisuian Pokemon?

You can’t get Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet at launch. It’s a bummer since many of us have a loyal team from Arceus we want to bring into the game. However, there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for the Hisuian variants.
Can I bring Hisuian Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet?
You can’t catch Hisuian Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet because it’s set in Paldea, not Sinnoh (the modern name for Hisui). We hoped at least some of them would be available in the post-game, but that’s not the case.
However, the following Pokemon have been found in the game’s files:
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Hisuian Electrode
- Hisuian Goodra
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Lilligant
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Samurott
- Hisuian Sliggoo
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Hisuian Zoroark
- Hisuian Zorua
We assume that you’ll be able to transfer these Pokemon Home when it’s updated to be compatible with Scarlet and Violet in Spring 2023. The official website shows images of Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Paldea, which supports this theory.
So, while you can’t bring your Pokemon over from Arceus right now, you have to be patient. However, it should only be a wait of a few months until we gain that ability.