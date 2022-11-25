The best Black Friday 2022 Xbox games and console deals are available right now on Amazon and Best Buy. The best sale prices include Xbox Series S consoles, a variety of games, and even some accessories. Sporting fans should be especially pleased with the selection of games whose prices have been slashed today. The list of the best deals we could find can be seen below.
Xbox Series S Console Black Friday Deals
- Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital Holiday Console for $249.99 at Best Buy
Xbox Series X|S Games Black Friday Deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Deathloop for $19.99 at Best Buy
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human for $24.99 at Best Buy
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition for $39.99 at Amazon
- F1 2022 for $34.99 at Amazon
- FIFA 23 for $41.99 at Amazon
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for $59.99 at Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5 for $34.99 at Best Buy
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition for $59.99 at Best Buy
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition for $79.99 at Best Buy
- Grand Theft Auto – The Trilogy – Definitive Edition for $19.99 at Best Buy
- Halo Infinite for $19.99 at Best Buy
- Lost Judgment for $14.99 at Amazon or $14.99 at Best Buy
- Madden NFL 23 for $38.49 at Amazon
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for $14.99 at Amazon or $14.99 at Best Buy
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $20.99 at Amazon
- NBA 2K23 for $35.00 at Amazon
- NBA 2K23 Deluxe Edition for $40.00 at Amazon
- NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition for $50.00 at Amazon
- NHL 23 for $41.99 at Amazon
- NHL 23 X Factor Edition for $59.99 at Amazon
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 for $19.99 at Amazon
- OlliOlli World for $17.99 at Amazon
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition for $29.24 at Amazon
- PGA Tour 2K23 for $48.99 at Amazon
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection for $19.99 at Amazon
- The Quarry for $35.00 at Amazon
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition for $40.00 at Amazon
- Two Point Campus Enrollment Edition for $19.99 at Amazon
- WWE 2K22 for $23.10 at Amazon
- WWE 2K22 Cross-gen Digital Bundle for $23.20 at Amazon
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition for $40.00 at Amazon
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition for $60.00 at Amazon
Xbox One Games
- FIFA 23 for $29.99 at Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition for $10.00 at Amazon
- Madden NFL 23 for $27.99 at Best Buy
- NBA 2K23 for $27.00 at Amazon
- NHL 23 for $27.99 at Best Buy
- PGA Tour 2K23 for $38.99 at Amazon
Xbox Accessories
- Astro Gaming – A10 Wired Stereo Headset for $19.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Red) for $39.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) for $39.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) for $39.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for $44.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt) for $44.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Lunar Shift) for $49.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Mineral Camo) for $49.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) + USB-C Cable for $49.99 from Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) + Wireless Adaptor for $49.99 from Best Buy
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (White or Green) for $39.99 from Amazon
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (Black) for $89.99 from Amazon
- Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (White) for $49.99 from Amazon
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Multiplatform Amplified wireless gaming headset for $89.95 from Amazon
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Multiplatform Amplified wireless gaming headset for $139.95 from Amazon